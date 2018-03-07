Eels lock in Nathan Brown until 2020

Parramatta have been given a boost on the eve of the NRL season, removing forward Nathan Brown from the market and locking him into the club until the end of 2020.

Nathan Brown, seen here in Italy colours, has extended his contract with the Parramatta Eels.

Brown, a powerful forward, was the Eels' best in his first season at the club last year after arriving from South Sydney.

Criticised for his at-times questionable style at the Rabbitohs, Brown reformed into a key part of the Eels' pack in 2017 and will provide much of their impetus at lock this season.

He was the highest-profile player off contract at the club this season alongside Jarryd Hayne, however his future was confirmed on Wednesday via a new three-year deal.

"Nathan has developed into one of our most consistent performers," coach Brad Arthur said.

"He brings a great deal of power and aggression to the team and I'm looking forward to seeing him continue his great form this season."

The 25-year-old has played 54 NRL games since his debut for the Wests Tigers in 2013, and was rewarded with City Origin and Italy World Cup representation last year.