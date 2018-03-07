Wayne Bennett claims Matthew Lodge's unpaid damages bill is irrelevant to his NRL return with the Broncos.

Wayne Bennett hits out at Matt Lodge criticism

Lodge was yesterday named in Brisbane's starting side to face the Dragons on Thursday night for his first game since avoiding jail over his infamous attack on a New York family in 2015.

The 22-year-old was hit with a $1.5 million damages bill from a civil court case but his victims say they are yet to receive any payment.

Asked if he understood the attention on Lodge, Bennett hit out at the heavy criticism on the eve of the season.

CCTV footage of the terrifying attack was released last week, while Todd Carney's attempt to return to the NRL put a spotlight on the league's contrasting handling of the two players.

"What I can't understand is that he's been here for 15 months now and you've all seen him here, you've all seen him at training," Bennett told reporters on Wednesday.

"You knew he signed a contract with us to play here and all of a sudden we're a fortnight off the season and you're making national news and headlines -- nothing but mass amounts of criticism for him.

"Where were you the last 18 months, where have you been hiding, all of you? That's the only part I'm disappointed about."

Lodge played in the Queensland Cup last year before a one-year contract with the Broncos was registered by the NRL.

He had never spoken publicly about the rampage until he took part in a Fox Sports interview released this week.

Bennett argued Lodge speaking earlier "wouldn't have made any difference" to the public's perception of the issue and refused to acknowledge Brisbane's role in Lodge's $1.5m debt.

"You're talking to me about things that don't impact on me or the club," he said.

"That's things that happened before he came here. I'm sure he's got all the good intentions in the world."

Former NSW Origin coach Laurie Daley said on Wednesday that Lodge's pay should be docked to help pay his victims' compensation.

Daley believes there is no doubt Lodge is attempting to atone but that steps must be taken by the NRL following the league's decision to let him return.

"The NRL should lead the way," he said on Big Sports Breakfast radio.

"They need to garnish his wage and make sure that (the victims) starting to get some compensation."