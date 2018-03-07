NRL should garnish Lodge's wage: Daley

Former NSW Origin coach Laurie Daley says Matt Lodge's pay should be docked to help pay his victims' compensation.

Daley says there's no doubt the Brisbane player, who makes his NRL return on Thursday, is trying to atone for his New York rampage two years ago.

But steps needed to be made to ensure his victims, which include a nine-year-old boy, receive the $1.5 million in damages a US court ordered the 22-year-old pay.

The victims say they have not received any payment and claim he's trying to avoid justice by returning to the NRL.

"The NRL should lead the way. They need to garnish his wage and make sure that (the victims) starting to get some compensation," co-anchor Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast.

He said Lodge, who played 12 games for Wests Tigers before his sacking in 2015, should be forced to apologise to the family in person, if his victims allow it.

CCTV footage of his attack was released last week and the backlash over his return threatens to overshadow the Broncos' season opener against St George Illawarra on Thursday night.

Lodge spoke about the incident on Tuesday, admitting to League Life on Fox League he couldn't remember the attack after waking up handcuffed to a bed.

He revealed a battle with prescription drugs while giving his first insight into the 2015 controversy after Brisbane copped criticism for throwing the prop an NRL lifeline this year.

NRL officials, led by chief executive Todd Greenberg, have insisted Lodge has done his time and is ready to make a return to the league.

They also say they knocked back an application for his contract last year and he has since fulfilled all the requirements set out to him.