Inglis' awkward stare down with stubborn journo
Ex-Cowboy jailed over crazy UK taser incident

Pat Hurst
AAP /

A former North Queensland hooker who fought off police officers for nearly an hour despite being Tasered six times has been jailed for 23 months.

Former Cowboy and Super League journeyman Scott Moore was repeatedly hit with the 50,000-volt stun gun but the 30-year-old repeatedly got back to his feet to charge at police, a court heard.

Moore, who became Super League's youngest-ever player when he played for his hometown club, St Helens, aged just 16, grunted and growled at terrified officers, who struggled to arrest him for 50 minutes, following a 240 km/h car chase.

As the 95kg rake fought them off he managed to grab the Taser, pointing it in the face of one officer, snarling: "You're getting it now!"

The terrified officer fought with Moore to release it from his hand and another officer struck him numerous times.

He eventually dropped the stun gun and following a further struggle, Moore, capped twice by England during a career including stints with Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, and the London Broncos, was finally detained.

Moore was tasered six times during the 2016 incident. Pic: Getty

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and three counts of assault and was jailed for one year and 11 months on Tuesday. He has also been disqualified from driving for two years.

Dashcam footage from a police vehicle captured Moore's Mercedes overtaking a lorry at around 100mph (160km/h) on a stretch of roadworks - which had a speed limit of 30mph - before continuing to accelerate to speeds of more than 150mph.

"In all their careers, the officers at the scene had never been so scared nor witnessed such a violent individual that had so much strength to fight," Detective Constable Lynsey Watson-Perry said.

"Moore knew exactly what he was doing, using his size and experience on the rugby field to evade officers in a desperate struggle that threatened both the safety of officers and innocent members of the public."

Moore last played for Bradford before being released at the end of last season.

