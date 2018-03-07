News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Inglis' awkward stare down with stubborn journo
Inglis' awkward stare down with stubborn journo

Bennett would welcome back Carney to NRL

Laine Clark and Scott Bailey
AAP /

Master coach Wayne Bennett says being deregistered is "not a life sentence" and he would welcome Todd Carney back to the NRL if the playmaker was given yet another chance.

0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0321_1600_nat_inglis
0:35

Inglis breaks his silence on racial abuse
0321_1130_nat_NRL
0:40

Inglis breaks his silence on racial slur
0321_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Benji Marshall reveals Wests Tigers' secret
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
 

Carney's fate rests with the NRL integrity unit after North Queensland confirmed they were interested in signing the controversial half for 2018.

Carney, 31, has been sacked by Canberra, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla in an 11-season NRL career that was halted in 2014 by his deregistration over the "bubbler" incident.

The Cowboys made the Carney request after Brisbane copped criticism for signing Matt Lodge after he was deregistered and escaped a jail term over a 2015 New York drunken rampage.

Brisbane coach Bennett had no problem with Carney returning.

"If the game thinks Todd is ready to come back then I am happy for Todd to come back," Bennett said.

"These aren't life sentences.

"These guys get wiped out for a period of time and they get the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves and come back.

"If he has done all that and has fulfilled the criteria the game wants I am happy for him to play.

"He is a wonderful player and we would all love to see him play football."

Carney's former mentor at Cronulla, Shane Flanagan opted not to go into the situation when quizzed on the matter on Wednesday.

Flanagan was not at the club in 2014 when Carney's bubbler incident occurred, but made the call to bring him to the Sharks two seasons earlier.

"I don't want to get into those. I'm sure the NRL will make the right decision," Flanagan said.

"Whether his time is right to come back I'm not too sure but my job is to coach the Cronulla Sharks and that's all I'm going to focus on."

The Cowboys' interest in the 31-year-old is peculiar, given they already have Te Maire Martin as a back-up half after he helped the club to last year's grand final.

The NRL is yet to rubber-stamp Carney's deal with the Cowboys. Pic: Getty

Young halfback Jake Clifford also won last year's player of the year for the under-20s competition, while Kyle Laybutt is considered another rising star.

Regardless, Cowboys coach Paul Green announced his interest earlier in the week after having previously refused a request from the halfback at the end of last year.

"He's a talented player, that's never been an issue," he said of Carney on Tuesday., who plays for Cowboys feeder club Northern Pride.

"Todd Carney in a squad where his head is right and committed to what the club are all about would bring plenty to any squad.

"Some people may say it is not his second chance but I think he has realised what he has lost in the last few years (being out of NRL)."

Back To Top