Bennett would welcome back Carney to NRL

Master coach Wayne Bennett says being deregistered is "not a life sentence" and he would welcome Todd Carney back to the NRL if the playmaker was given yet another chance.

Carney's fate rests with the NRL integrity unit after North Queensland confirmed they were interested in signing the controversial half for 2018.

Carney, 31, has been sacked by Canberra, Sydney Roosters and Cronulla in an 11-season NRL career that was halted in 2014 by his deregistration over the "bubbler" incident.

The Cowboys made the Carney request after Brisbane copped criticism for signing Matt Lodge after he was deregistered and escaped a jail term over a 2015 New York drunken rampage.

Brisbane coach Bennett had no problem with Carney returning.

"If the game thinks Todd is ready to come back then I am happy for Todd to come back," Bennett said.

"These aren't life sentences.

"These guys get wiped out for a period of time and they get the opportunity to rehabilitate themselves and come back.

"If he has done all that and has fulfilled the criteria the game wants I am happy for him to play.

"He is a wonderful player and we would all love to see him play football."

Carney's former mentor at Cronulla, Shane Flanagan opted not to go into the situation when quizzed on the matter on Wednesday.

Flanagan was not at the club in 2014 when Carney's bubbler incident occurred, but made the call to bring him to the Sharks two seasons earlier.

"I don't want to get into those. I'm sure the NRL will make the right decision," Flanagan said.

"Whether his time is right to come back I'm not too sure but my job is to coach the Cronulla Sharks and that's all I'm going to focus on."

The Cowboys' interest in the 31-year-old is peculiar, given they already have Te Maire Martin as a back-up half after he helped the club to last year's grand final.

Young halfback Jake Clifford also won last year's player of the year for the under-20s competition, while Kyle Laybutt is considered another rising star.

Regardless, Cowboys coach Paul Green announced his interest earlier in the week after having previously refused a request from the halfback at the end of last year.

"He's a talented player, that's never been an issue," he said of Carney on Tuesday., who plays for Cowboys feeder club Northern Pride.

"Todd Carney in a squad where his head is right and committed to what the club are all about would bring plenty to any squad.

"Some people may say it is not his second chance but I think he has realised what he has lost in the last few years (being out of NRL)."