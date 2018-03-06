Defensive NRL focus for Titans' Cartwright

Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan has assured star recruit Bryce Cartwright he doesn't need to see "Harlem Globetrotters football" to be happy with his efforts when the Titans' NRL season begins on Sunday.

Bryce Cartwright played in the final City vs Country Origin game in May 2017, in Mudgee.

Cartwright's arrival on the Gold Coast, from Penrith, has been tempered by his average pre-season form and few signs of the second-phase threat the forward was tipped to bring.

But rookie NRL coach Brennan said he'd rather see a competent defensive effort than any flashy offensive play from Cartwright when his new-look team clash with Canberra.

"He got criticised in the last couple of weeks for his performance but I was pretty happy," Brennan said of Cartwright.

"He doesn't have to come out and do the Harlem Globetrotters football that Bryce can play."

The 23-year-old was a late arrival on the Gold Coast and is likely to play in a more central role than he was accustomed to at the Panthers, copping more of a defensive workload as a result.

But Brennan thinks Cartwright's defence, one of few question marks about his game, is up to the task and that his new role will take some pressure of his attacking expectations.

"He managed to have the ball in his hands more (in last weekend's trial against New Zealand Warriors), which means when he does get it he doesn't feel like he has to do something," Brennan said.

"He just has to pick his times to bring out that Bryce Cartwright magic that he can do."

Cartwright is one of seven new faces in Brennan's 21-man squad, with former Brisbane forward Jai Arrow recovered from a rib injury and named in the starting side along with Leilani Latu, another arrival from Penrith.

Mitch Rein is likely to come off the bench to relieve hooker Nathan Peats, who will return from the shoulder surgery which prematurely ended his 2017 season.

Anthony Don has recovered from a string of injury concerns to be named on the wing, with exciting prospect Phillip Sami given his chance on the opposing flank.

Brennan indicated that he will rotate his front and back row, with captain Ryan James likely to see time in both.