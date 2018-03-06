Knights the great unknown of NRL: Manly

News

That's the opinion of Manly ace Tom Trbojevic as the Knights get set to launch their campaign against the Sea Eagles on Friday night.

There's high expectation in the Hunter that the arrival of Mitchell Pearce, Connor Watson and Kalyn Ponga will usher in a new era for Nathan Brown's side after three years of failure.

A bumper 25,000-strong crowd is expected for the round-one clash and some rusted-on supporters are tipping the Knights to climb into finals contention for the first time since 2013.

Trbojevic said the Knights were an unknown quantity for everyone in the competition and they didn't know what they were set to throw at them.

"It's very tough to do homework," Trbojevic said.

"That's why we can't really do too much, it's all about yourselves.

"They've got some really big name inclusions - Mitchell Pearce, Connor Watson, Kalyn Ponga, there's some great players there.

"They haven't played much together, so you don't know how to take them on."

Bookmakers have the Knights and Sea Eagles at even money, with the jury still out on Trent Barrett's side after the departure of Blake Green, who is set to be replaced by rookie Lachlan Croker at five-eighth.

The hype around the Knights has reached fever pitch with the club having signed up 13,935 members - about 2000 more than they had last year.

Trbojevic said he was bracing for an inhospitable welcome at McDonald Jones Stadium and it was up to his side to embrace the pressure.

"It's going to be a hostile environment," he said.

"But then again everyone loves playing the big stages and that's going to be a big one on Friday night."

