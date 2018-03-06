Cordner leaves Fifita to make Origin call

NSW State of Origin captain Boyd Cordner says he won't push Andrew Fifita into playing for the Blues this year as the prop remains undecided on his representative future.

Fifita will at some stage this year have to make a call between representing NSW and Tonga, given the Pacific nation play Samoa in a one-off Test on on the same weekend as the second Origin match.

SEASON PREVIEW: Which teams we pick for the bottom eight

Fifita, who represented Tonga at last year's World Cup, confirmed on Sunday he would wait until as late as the week before the first Origin clash before making a decision.

But Cordner said he wouldn't try to sway the front-rower either way, and insisted he would have no questions over Fifita's commitment to the Blues even if he left it to the last minute.

"If he decides to play for NSW, I'm sure he will be 100 per cent," Cordner said.

"That's up to Andrew to decide and whatever he does come to I will be supporting it 100 per cent of the way."

Fifita has been a powerhouse for the Blues in recent seasons, claiming man-of-the-match honours in their only win last year.

Alongside Jake Trbojevic, Aaron Woods, David Klemmer and Reagan Campbell-Gillard, NSW have the chance to establish a middle that can take it to the Maroons for years to come.

Fifita's inclusion is seen as crucial to that, given when he is on, he is one of the most destructive big-game forwards in the NRL.

The 28-year-old has spoken at length about the family pride involved in representing Tonga over Australia at the last World Cup, and helping the game to grow in the Pacific.

"It was one of those things I won't ever regret," Fifita said on Sunday.

"My father's face and grandfather's face said it all. I was stoked to be a part of it.

"You can tell it means much more. For myself this is the way of me giving back to my father.

"He took me to games when I was little and took me to training sessions and bought my boots."