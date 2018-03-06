Oates too good to move from wing: Boyd

Only an injury to a teammate is likely to grant Corey Oates his wish to play in the back row for Brisbane this NRL season, according to skipper Darius Boyd.

Corey Oates has designs on a Brisbane forward spot but may be a victim of his own success out wide.

Oates is determined to move into the Broncos' forward pack but has been been told by coach Wayne Bennett to choose between the wing or the bench.

The 23-year-old has seemingly made his decision and is expected to start out wide in Thursday's season-opener against St George Illawarra.

Asked if Oates, at 192cm and 105kg, was too good a winger to play anywhere else, Boyd said: "Basically."

"It's hard for Oatesy. He trialled really well in the back row as well.

"But he went and played 10 minutes of wing and scored a couple of tries.

"He's probably our best winger and he starts off the sets really well.

"I'm sure if there's an injury in the forwards, he'll put his hand up for sure."

Oates' versatility may yet see him rewarded with a bench utility spot in the Queensland State of Origin team but it appears he will struggle to dislodge Matt Gillett, Alex Glenn and Josh McGuire from Brisbane's starting bac row.

On the other side of the field, Boyd is excited to see how young gun Jamayne Isaako will fare as he seeks a permanent NRL spot.

The Christchurch-born 21-year-old, who was raised on rugby union, made one appearance for the Broncos last year, running for 156 metres in their round-19 win over Newcastle.

Isaako is set for a right wing berth against the Dragons and will also take on Brisbane's kick-off and drop-kick duties.

"He kicks it a mile," Boyd said.

"He's definitely got all the attributes. He is a smart kid and a competitive kid too.

"In the pre-season he was one of the blokes leading fitness, one of the strongest backs in the gym.

"He's been playing really well in the trials ... he knows where to be and what to do.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him play."