Knights may need time to gel: Heighington

Veteran recruit Chris Heighington has cautioned it will take time for the new-look Newcastle to hit top form in the NRL but he expects good signs from the start.

After three straight wooden spoons, the Knights have pre-season buzz following recruiting the likes of Mitchell Pearce, Kalyn Ponga, Connor Watson, Aidan Guerra and Heighington.

Heighington, 36, arrived from Cronulla, giving the Knights 317 games of NRL experience.

The two-time premiership winner said there was a sense of the unknown about how the team would go in the round one clash with Manly on Friday night.

"We've been doing everything we can at training but it's obviously going to take a bit of time," Heighington said.

"It's about putting it out on the field now where your heart rate's at maximum and knowing how each other plays.

"It might take time but I'm expecting us to play well first-up."

Heighington, who made his NRL debut in 2003 and enjoyed decorated stretches with West Tigers and the Sharks, said he still had plenty to learn at Newcastle.

"When you're around younger kids, they keep you moving," Heighington said.

"If I'm doing it (the training) then they should be doing it as well but I'm enjoying it all and looking forward to hopefully getting some wins."