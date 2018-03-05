Mannering to miss Warriors' season opener

Veteran forward Simon Mannering will miss the Warriors' opening match of the NRL season against South Sydney in Perth.

Mannering wasn't on the plane out of Auckland on Monday, having failed to shake off the shoulder injury picked up in last week's pre-season win over the Gold Coast.

Some reports said the 31-year-old could be on the sidelines for up to a month, in what would be an enormous early-season blow for Stephen Kearney's side.

Possible replacements in the No.13 jersey for Saturday's match are Ligi Sao and young forwards Isaiah Papali'i and Bunty Afoa.