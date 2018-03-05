Baptiste heading back to NRL with Roosters

News

Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
By Press Association Sport Staff
AAP /

English side Leigh have released former Canberra hooker Kurt Baptiste just one match into his 12-month contract for personal and family reasons.

Baptiste, 26, who was signed from the Raiders after his World Cup campaign with Papua New Guinea, has not played for the Centurions since being injured on his debut during their Championship match with Batley in February.

He is now set to return to the NRL after agreeing terms with Sydney Roosters, who also found a home for another homesick player, Frank-Paul Nuuausala, after he was released by Wigan a month into the season.

Baptiste. Image: Getty

"Sometimes things just don't work out with players from overseas which has been seen many times of late," Leigh head of rugby Keiron Cunningham said.

"It's a big difference across the other side of the world and is sometimes a lonely place for players' families trying to settle."

