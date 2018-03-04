Gallen lowers view of Lodge, but supports return

Paul Gallen has caused a stir with his support for controversial Broncos recruit Matt Lodge, before moving to clarify his position.

The NRL's decision to register Lodge's contract has again come into question after footage of his New York rampage emerged.

A week out from Lodge making his first-grade return for Brisbane, CCTV footage was released of the 120kg prop throwing wild haymakers and assaulting Joseph Cartright in his Manhattan apartment in October 2015.

The 1 minute 10 second video shows Lodge putting Cartright in a head lock before throwing a wine bottle at police.

It brings to light the disturbing incident for which Lodge pleaded guilty to a reckless assault charge and was ordered by a US civil court to pay $US1.234 million in damages.

Some have slammed the NRL for allowing Lodge to return, but according to Sharks skipper Gallen, the under-fire forward deserves a second chance.

"If he's served his time and done everything required of him, how log do we keep punishing him?" Gallen said on Saturday.

"We let blokes back in the game who hit women and I wouldn't put him in that class."

On October 16 2015, Lodge followed and harassed a female German tourist, telling her "This is the night you're going to die" before she rang Cartright's doorbell seeking refuge.

When Cartright allowed her in, Lodge forced his way into the apartment where Cartright's wife and nine-year-old son cowered in a bathroom.

Lodge punched a hole in the bathroom door before he was arrested at gunpoint by nine police officers.

Later on Sunday, Gallen moved to clarify his position on Lodge after learning more about his case.

"While I’m not rebutting any comments that if Matt passes all requirements by the NRL to be allowed back into the game then he should be allowed to play ... hopefully he’s made to pay the compensation to his victims,” Gallen in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’ve since found out more about this story. I don’t follow stories about rugby league players too much. But I’ve found out about this one and another one of my comments were that ‘the NRL let back blokes who hit and touch women into the game and Matt is not in this boat’.

“Well I’ve since found out more about the story and found out that Matt actually threatened a woman, which in my books is bad enough.

"So my opinion of Matt and this whole situation has greatly lowered and while I admit I’m no angel, I’ve done things on the drink I’m not proud of, but violence against women is not one of them — whether it be threatening or physical that’s just a no-go in my books. And that’s all I have to say about this.”

Lodge's victim says he has yet to express remorse.

"We don't want to ruin his life," Mr Cartright told AAP.

"If rugby is his life then we would be ruining that. We have no interest in that. What we have interest in is taking responsibility for his actions."

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg earlier this week said Lodge was in discussion to repay his victims - a claim on Friday disputed by Cartright's lawyers.

"The NRL based its sanctions on the police charges which had seen Lodge out of the game for more than two years," an NRL spokesman said.

The spokesman also confirmed the governing body had seen the footage of Lodge assaulting his victims and took it into account when imposing his penalty.

The 22-year-old also has a disturbing rap sheet including in May 2014 being suspended for two games for writing "c***" on his wrist strapping during an under-20s State of Origin game.

In early 2015 he was stood down by the Tigers and fined $5000 for an altercation in Kings Cross.

In July that year he was banned by Penrith Junior Rugby League for the remainder of the year for his involvement in an incident alongside Andrew and David Fifita during a junior match.

with AAP