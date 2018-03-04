Moylan to help revolutionise Sharks attack

Cronulla will use the prized $3.6 million signature of Matt Moylan to help revolutionise the NRL club's attack in 2018.

The Sharks were one of only two of last year's finalists to average less than 20 points per game in 2017, as they scored 22 less tries than in their 2016 title-winning year despite plenty of time at the opposition's end of the field.

However with Moylan replacing James Maloney as Chad Townsend's halves partner in 2018 on a four-year deal, coach Shane Flanagan has made use of the former fullback's arrival as he takes a new approach.

Under a structure played throughout the trials, Moylan and fullback Valentine Holmes will sweep on either side of the ruck while Townsend directs the team's attack.

"Last year we didn't complete well and didn't land in the spots we wanted to to execute any plays," Holmes said.

"But we threw that out the window and are starting fresh this year.

"(Moylan)'s a bit different to Jimmy. He is more of a sweep role, which is good. He's obviously played a bit of fullback. So we're working on plays where we can sweep either side."

The structure is set to suit Moylan, who is excited by the prospect of playing what's in front of him in his first full year in the halves.

A fullback since his debut five years ago, Moylan only made his move to the No.6 jersey in round 13 of last year.

He has also spoken about his excitement of arriving at Cronulla as a chance to develop his own football, having played for NSW and Australia in 2016 before missing selection last year.

"The way Chaddy plays he plays on the ball a lot and it gives me the freedom to roam around both sides of the field. I enjoy that," Moylan said.

"He takes a lot of the structured stuff and I think that's worked for us so far.

"If we get the opportunity to play some footy Flanno is all for us to take that chance."