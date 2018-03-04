Rome (AFP) - Argentina striker Paulo Dybala marked his comeback after a month on the sidelines by scoring a last-gasp winner in the 1-0 victory at Lazio on Saturday in a perfect boost ahead of next week's Champions League clash at Tottenham.

Last-gasp Dybala gives Juventus win and boost for Spurs trip

Dybala, left out of the Argentine squad this week, shrugged off his rustiness by pouncing in the third minute of injury time as Juve closed the gap on leaders Napoli to just one point.

However, Napoli can restore their four-point advantage with a win at home to AS Roma later Saturday.

Lazio, who remain in third place but 17 points behind Napoli, had already defeated Juventus twice this season in the Italian Super Cup and Serie A.

They looked to be hanging on for a point until Dybala, out for a month with a thigh injury, scored a memorable goal when he held off a Marco Parolo challenge before driving the ball past Thomas Strakosha in the Lazio goal.

Juventus will now travel to London for the second leg of their Champions League last-16 clash after a 2-2 draw in Turin in February.

"I didn't know if I was meant to play 90 minutes, as it was my first start and we have a big game on Wednesday," Dybala told Sky Sports Italia.

"I felt good and got the goal. But we must improve our technique in London and come out stronger in the first half."

Saturday's game also saw Juve keep a clean sheet for the 18th time in their last 20 matches in all competitions, including in 10 of 11 since the turn of the year.

The only side to score against them in 2018 was Tottenham.