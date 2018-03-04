News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Casillas falls victim at cost-cutting Porto

AFP /

Lisbon (AFP) - Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas will be released by Porto at the end of the season as the cash-strapped Portuguese giants look to cut costs.

Casillas falls victim at cost-cutting Porto

Casillas falls victim at cost-cutting Porto

Francisco Marques, the Porto spokesman told A Bola daily, that the former European champions need to slash the contracts of their best-paid players.

"For example, Casillas's deal ends at the end of the season. It's a very expensive contract," he said.

"We will scrupulously pay his salary until the end of the season. We have no alternative."

"But when the contract ends, it will free-up millions of euros."

Casillas, his country's most-capped player with 167 appearances, had signed a one-year extension to his deal last July having left Real Madrid in 2015.

Back To Top