Roberts lashes out at Mundine over gay slurs

Former NRL star Ian Roberts has slapped down Anthony Mundine over his views about homosexuals.

On the eve of the 40th Mardi Gras Roberts, the only openly gay ex-NRL player, took exception to Mundine’s recent comments as a contestant on ‘I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here.’

Mundine, after quitting the show, made headlines around Australia with his incendiary comments on homosexuals.

“If we were to live in a society, just like in Aboriginal culture, that homosexuality is forbidden and you do it and the consequences are capital punishment or death, you think you are going to do it? Or think twice about doing it?” he said.

He also said homosexuals shouldn’t be allowed on television.

“They are not going to be happy until they have primary school kids being gay,” he said.

“I talk the truth. It is the system. I don’t care if you are gay or not, it doesn’t worry me because the creator will judge you later. If you are going to be gay, do it behind closed doors, that is how it used to be in the olden days.”

He then went on to say he thought gay people should be executed.

“The paedophiles mainly, hang them suckers and let’s see if they have the balls to do it again,” he said.

The former Manly hardpan, Roberts was dumbfounded someone with so much influence could be spruiking such views.

“There are people dealing with their insecurities about this and are sitting in silence and not telling anyone else and then they hear that … they might not have heard anything else on the radio or news that week but they heard that,” Roberts told News Corp.

“He would have no awareness about how damaging his words would be to kids who are dealing with this.

“I know ‘Choc’ well enough to say you’re a dickhead and I would say ‘Choc you’re a dickhead’.

“There a kids in the suburbs killing themselves because of shit like that, because of f---wits like that.”