Pearce rises to Knights NRL co-captaincy

Mitchell Pearce's immediate influence at Newcastle has been made clear, with the NSW State of Origin halfback named co-captain alongside Jamie Buhrer.

Pearce rises to Knights co-captaincy

The former Sydney Roosters' No.7 was confirmed as Buhrer's co-captain on Friday night at the club's season launch.

Pearce, previously a co-captain at the Roosters in 2015 before an off-field indiscretion, has been the highest profile of the Knights' nine frontline recruits over the summer under coach Nathan Brown.

"Mitchell is our real on-the-field leader, so we thought that combination works well, as Jamie doesn't play the whole game, all of the time," Brown said.

"Jamie is someone that sets the standards and someone that challenges other people to do the right thing and, with Mitchell's on-field leadership, that combination is the best way to go."

Buhrer joined the Knights in 2017 and was also co-captain alongside Sione Mata'utia.

"Jamie was captain last year and he's highly regarded amongst the group," Brown said.

"He's very well respected, the players follow him, he sets great standards and he challenges others to get those standards."

"Jamie certainly did a great job last year with Sione."

Knights chief executive Phil Gardner also announced former captain Danny Buderus and ex-ARL administrator John Quayle would form part of a new football committee under ex-Parramatta and Newtown forward Geoff Coburn.

The trio, along with Wests Newcastle chairman Owen Kilpatrick, will oversee football operations at the club.

They will also act as a sounding board for player recruitment and set performance-based markers for NRL staff, including coach Brown.