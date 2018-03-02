Gus accused of undermining Panthers coach Griffin

Former NSW Origin mentor Laurie Daley says Phil Gould's increased involvement at Panthers NRL training is undermining coach Anthony Griffin.

The Penrith supremo's role as general manager has been a talking point since he began assisting at training and mentoring players.

"I think all's not well out there at Penrith ... There has to be (something going on)," Daley said on the Big Sports Breakfast radio programme on Friday morning.

"When he (Gould) is involved like that, it dilutes the power of the coach.

"The fact is that Gus appointed Anthony Griffin and if Gus is now stepping in doing a bit more coaching that suggests he doesn't have the confidence, the faith in Anthony Griffin."

Daley suggested Gould's involvement undermines the power of Griffen's role as coach but Panthers veteran Peter Wallace hailed the general manager's involvement with the club.

Wallace, who has been elevated to captain this year since the departure of Matt Moylan, welcomed the Penrith supremo's role at Panthers training while acting in his role as general manager.

"He's had a bit more to do with the team," Wallace said at Thursday's NRL launch.

"Gus is a really smart football brain, he's been around the game a long time. He's obviously an ex-player too.

"He's helped us out a bit, especially in attack. That's one of his strengths. He's been great Gus, just floating around a bit.

"They all (the coaching staff and Gould) work well together, so it's been really good."

Penrith entered last year as favourites, but have endured a difficult off-season after being knocked out in the second week of the 2017 finals.

Moylan first left the club for Cronulla in a virtual trade for James Maloney, while Bryce Cartwright was also released after just one season of his five-year deal to the Gold Coast.

Their pre-season also ended with Saturday night's 24-10 loss to a Canterbury side largely made up of reserve graders.

Making matters even more difficult for Penrith is the fact Maloney's arrival came in a World Cup summer, meaning he will have had just two months to build his combination with Cleary and Wallace come next Sunday's season opener against Parramatta.

"It's not hard but it's not ideal. I would've liked to have get a bit more time together," Wallace said.

"We've only really trained together and had a bit of a hit out on the weekend.

"It's building nicely and the more we play together it's going to be better. I'm looking forward to getting some games under our belt and we'll keep on improving."