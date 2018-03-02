Wallace hails Gould's involvement

Penrith captain Peter Wallace says former super coach Phil Gould's increased involvement at Panthers training can only be a positive for the NRL team.

Gould's assistance at Penrith training and his role in the development of Nathan Cleary was well known last year, and his influence has again been a talking point in the lead up to the 2018 season.

And Wallace, who has been elevated to captain this year since the departure of Matt Moylan, welcomed the Penrith supremo's role at Panthers training while acting in his role as general manager.

"He's had a bit more to do with the team," Wallace said at Thursday's NRL launch.

"Gus is a really smart football brain, he's been around the game a long time. He's obviously an ex-player too.

"He's helped us out a bit, especially in attack. That's one of his strengths. He's been great Gus, just floating around a bit.

"They all (the coaching staff and Gould) work well together, so it's been really good."

Penrith entered last year as favourites, but have endured a difficult off-season after being knocked out in the second week of the 2017 finals.

Moylan first left the club for Cronulla in a virtual trade for James Maloney, while Bryce Cartwright was also released after just one season of his five-year deal to the Gold Coast.

Their pre-season also ended with Saturday night's 24-10 loss to a Canterbury side largely made up of reserve graders.

Making matters even more difficult for Penrith is the fact Maloney's arrival came in a World Cup summer, meaning he will have had just two months to build his combination with Cleary and Wallace come next Sunday's season opener against Parramatta.

"It's not hard but it's not ideal. I would've liked to have get a bit more time together," Wallace said.

"We've only really trained together and had a bit of a hit out on the weekend.

"It's building nicely and the more we play together it's going to be better. I'm looking forward to getting some games under our belt and we'll keep on improving."