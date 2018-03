Madrid (AFP) - Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey has extended his contract with Atletico Madrid until 2023, the Spanish club announced on Thursday.

It is a one-year extension to his existing deal, which was due to expire in 2022.

"For me, it's an honour to play for this club," said the 24-year-old, who joined Atletico's youth set-up in 2011 before making his first-team debut in the 2015-16 season.

He has gone on to make 82 top-team appearances for Diego Simeone's side, scoring nine goals.