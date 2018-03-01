There will be NRL mental demons: Thurston

North Queensland skipper Johnathan Thurston admits his final NRL season will be haunted by the mental demons he has over his reconstructed shoulder.

Thurston will make his anticipated return in next week's round-one match against Cronulla after suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in game two of last year's State of Origin series.

The game also marks Thurston's 300th NRL game however, despite appearing in two trials, the champion halfback concedes there will be some doubt over his body the rest of the way.

Asked whether there are some mental demons to exercise in his comeback this year, Thurston said: "F****** oath there is.

"I haven't been nervous for a game for a very long time, but that Wests Tigers game, I was extremely nervous.

"And then Melbourne, they've got some big boys in that team as well. I wanted to get some confidence out of the trials and I was able to do that, so I'm very happy."

While he insists his confidence has returned, the retired Australian and Queensland Origin representative says there are some timing issues in defence.

"Now that I've got the confidence now, I just need to start working on my timing and making sure that I'm doing my job for the team," he said.

"The more footy I play, the less those demons will be there."

North Queensland open their season with a stern test against the Sharks, who had been knocked out of last year's finals series by the eighth-placed Cowboys.

Thurston welcomed the possibility of being targeted further this year due to his shoulder.

"They always come after me so that's not going to change. That's just how it's been - that's not going to bother me," he said.

"A part of my job is to get knocked over to create opportunities for those around me.

"If I have to take a hit or get knocked over for that, then that's what'll happen. I've got the confidence to take the ball to the line if need be, and that's what I wanted to get out of the trials.

"While the demons are still there, they weren't there like they were two weeks ago."