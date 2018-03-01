Daly Cherry-Evans is Manly's only experienced playmaker after missing out on Mitchell Pearce but the captain is convinced they have a plan to avoid their struggles from two years ago.

DCE reveals crunch halves meeting with Barrett

The Sea Eagles' roster has been in a holding pattern since the club were hit with cap breaches in December, costing them the ability to replace departed five-eighth Blake Green.

Youngster Lachlan Croker -- who has played just one NRL game -- is the likely pivot for next weekend's season-opening match.

It will be the second time Trent Barrett has entrusted a 21-year-old with the No.6 jumper since taking over as coach at the beginning of the 2016 season.

Dylan Walker was handed the opportunity but was quickly shuffled out of the halves.

Asked what he learnt that year, Cherry-Evans told AAP: "I think we all learnt that Dylan Walker's not a five-eighth. Walks found his position at right centre and it's undeniable that is his best spot."

A rotating cast of teammates went on to play alongside the former Queensland representative before Green settled the matter in his one year at the club in 2017.

Lessons from Cherry-Evans' partnership with Green -- and his experience in 2016 -- shaped Manly's 2018 pre-season.

"You'll find in 2016, my role was quite different to the role I'm playing now," he said.

"It definitely came up (with Barrett). What was going to happen next with me? Was I going to replace Blake and let someone else come in and play more of a five-eighth role?

"If push comes to shove, I feel as though (first receiver is) a role I could go back into later in my career but right now I feel as though I have more to offer the side playing second receiver.

"And that's why our side will be able to transition into life after Blake Green because of the systems and structures we have set up."

The Sea Eagles expect to learn their punishment for the cap breaches -- with a massive fine looming -- in the coming weeks.

However, the NRL could also force the club to play on a reduced salary cap this season after Manly headed into the summer with nearly $1m of room.

"We don't know what's going to happen, which is the toughest part of it all," Cherry-Evans said.

"But I can honestly say we don't have to change our squad to continue to be a contender.

"We're very confident in what we've got and the fact that we could potentially add someone else later in the year is very exciting."

with AAP