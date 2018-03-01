Reduced cap won't stop Manly NRL bid: DCE

Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans is adamant his NRL team can still contend for the NRL premiership should they be found guilty of salary cap breaches.

Daly Cherry-Evans believes the Sea Eagles can still contend for the NRL premiership.

The NRL are keen on finalising their punishment, which could include a massive fine, over the next week.

However it could also force the club to play on a reduced salary cap this season, with the Sea Eagles believed to have headed into the summer with $800,000 to spend.

"We don't know what's going to happen, which is the toughest part of it all. But I can honestly say we don't have to change our squad to continue to be a contender," Cherry-Evans told AAP after the club and the NRL met on Wednesday.

"We're very confident in what we've got and the fact that we could potentially add someone else later in the year is very exciting."

Manly's roster has been in a holding pattern since the club were hit with cap breaches in December, costing them the ability to replace departed five-eighth Blake Green.

The club had publicly declared their interest in Mitchell Pearce before he signed with Newcastle, leaving youngster Lachlan Croker as the likely No.6 for their season-opener.

Croker's probable selection leaves Cherry-Evans as their only experienced playmaker - a role he struggled in when the Sea Eagles missed the finals in 2016.

Asked what he learnt that year, Cherry-Evans said: "I think we all learnt that Dylan Walker's not a five-eighth. Walks found his position at right centre and it's undeniable that is his best spot."

Cherry-Evans also admitted meeting with coach Trent Barrett about remaining in his role as second-receiver following his successful move there last season.

"You'll find in 2016, my role was quite different to the role I'm playing now," he said.

"It definitely came up (with Barrett). What was going to happen next with me? Was I going to replace Blake and let someone else come in and play more of a five-eighth role?

"If push comes to shove, I feel as though (first receiver is) a role I could go back into later in my career but right now I feel as though I have more to offer the side playing second receiver.

"And that's why our side will be able to transition into life after Blake Green because of the systems and structures we have set up."