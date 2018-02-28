News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Ennis slams Woods' impact at the Bulldogs
Ennis slams Woods' impact at the Bulldogs

Another Panthers player set to join Titans

AAP /

Penrith's Tyrone Peachey has reportedly agreed sign with Gold Coast on a three-year NRL deal, joining former teammates Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu and Mitch Rein at the Titans in 2019.

0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0320_1600_nat_marshall
0:32

Benji Marshall celebrates birth of new son and being back with the Tigers
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
Arthur's awkward presser
0:34

Arthur's awkward presser
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
Inglis booed off the field
0:35

Inglis abused as he leaves the field
Benji's classy gesture for Slater
0:42

Benji's classy gesture for Slater
0318_0500_nat_NRL
0:49

Wests Tigers triumph over Melbourne Storm
 

News Corp Australia reports the Titans will formally announce Peachey's $1.5 million move within the week.

The move follows months of speculation about whether the 26-year-old will leave Penrith, where he has two years left on his current deal.

New Corp reports Peachey wanted to look for a more attractive deal under salary cap rules and Penrith agreed to his request.

Tyrone Peachey is off. Pic: Getty

Peachey's exit continues a raft of departures from the foot of the mountains over the summer, including that of former star Matt Moylan to Cronulla.

Cartwright left in early February, joining Latu and Rein under former Panthers assistant Garth Brennan at the Titans.

Back To Top