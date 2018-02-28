Another Panthers player set to join Titans

Penrith's Tyrone Peachey has reportedly agreed sign with Gold Coast on a three-year NRL deal, joining former teammates Bryce Cartwright, Leilani Latu and Mitch Rein at the Titans in 2019.

News Corp Australia reports the Titans will formally announce Peachey's $1.5 million move within the week.

The move follows months of speculation about whether the 26-year-old will leave Penrith, where he has two years left on his current deal.

New Corp reports Peachey wanted to look for a more attractive deal under salary cap rules and Penrith agreed to his request.

Peachey's exit continues a raft of departures from the foot of the mountains over the summer, including that of former star Matt Moylan to Cronulla.

Cartwright left in early February, joining Latu and Rein under former Panthers assistant Garth Brennan at the Titans.