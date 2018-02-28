Suli released from NRL contract by Dogs

Young gun Moses Suli has suffered a remarkable fall from grace after being axed by Canterbury just one month into a three-year NRL deal.

The 19-year-old's future is uncertain after being let go by his second club in just four weeks.

"Unfortunately, Moses has not been able to adapt to the high standards that (coach) Dean (Pay) and the coaching staff have asked from all players and, as such, we think that it is in the best interests of both parties if we part ways," Bulldogs CEO Andrew Hill said on Wednesday.

Suli appeared to have the world at his feet after he signed a three-year deal with the Wests Tigers worth a reported $1.3 million before he had even played first grade.

After debuting in round one last year and making 16 first-grade appearances, he was granted a release in late January by the joint venture.

Tigers CEO Justin Pascoe questioned Suli's commitment amid rumours that his weight had ballooned from 110kg to 125kg.

His short stint at the Bulldogs was rocky after being sent home two weeks ago for disciplinary reasons - a story a Bulldogs spokesman dismissed as a "random, tattletale story".

However, less than four weeks into a three-year deal, the 189cm outside back - once considered one of the brightest young talents in the NRL - is seeking a lifeline.

"This is not the end for Moses as a footballer and, if he can regain the desire and drive to reach the standards required, then I believe that he can still be successful," Hill said.

Suli added: "I think that it is right for me and the Bulldogs that I take some time away from the game to re-assess what the future holds for me.

"I want to thank the Bulldogs for the opportunity that they have given me and I leave the club with no hard feelings whatsoever."