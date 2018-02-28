Raiders seek NRL rollercoaster upswing

Canberra Raiders faithful are praying their rollercoaster ride of the past three NRL seasons continues this year because an upswing is due.

Canberra were the third-highest point scorers in the NRL in 2017.

After shooting up the ladder in 2016, finishing second before heartbreaking finals defeats to eventual premiers Cronulla and grand finalists Melbourne, things didn't go to plan for coach Ricky Stuart's men last year.

The Raiders mirrored their 2015 campaign with a 10th-placed finish, marred by eight painful defeats by a converted try or less.

All involved at the Raiders were frustrated by their inability to close out games, none more than captain Jarrod Croker.

"We're disappointed with our season last year, so we've definitely been working on a few things," Croker said.

"It's such a tight comp there is probably going to be only be about two to six points between missing and making the top-four, so you've got to close out every game you can.

"It's hard to narrow it (the close losses) down to one thing but we had our chances in all those games, a few lapses in concentration cost us and if you rectify that it can really turn a season around."

The Raiders were hit hard during the World Cup late last year with star hooker Josh Hodgson suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament.

Croker conceded being without the Englishman until at least July left a big hole in the team.

Hodgson is pushing for an early return, starting running in February only two months after knee reconstruction surgery.

The replacements arrived in the form of former Canterbury rake Craig Garvey and utility Siliva Havili, who was previously at St George Illawarra and enjoyed a standout World Cup for Tonga.

The World Cup not only did damage to Hodgson's knee but to the waistlines of Josh Papalii and Samoan teammates Joey Leilua and Junior Paulo.

The trio were cautioned by Stuart after returning from representative duties overweigh, but Croker said they had worked hard to regain fitness during the pre-season.

Sam Williams is back for a third stint with the Green Machine, returning from the English Super League club Wakefield.

The 26-year-old Williams will support Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer in the halves after the Raiders board ruled out a possible return for controversial former star Todd Carney.

The Dave Taylor experiment didn't work last year, with the former Queensland Origin forward departing for Super League team Toronto before being released by the Wolfpack prior to their season.

The Raiders begin their NRL season with a trip to the Gold Coast to take on the new-look Titans.

RAIDERS

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - 10th, 2016 - 2nd (preliminary finals), 2015 - 10th

Coach: Ricky Stuart

Captain: Jarrod Croker

Gains: Craig Garvey, Brad Abbey (Bulldogs), Charlie Gubb (Warriors), Stefano Hala, Michael Oldfield (Panthers), Liam Knight (Roosters), Siliva Havill (Dragons), Sam Williams (Wakefield), Sitiveni Moceidreke (Rabbitohs)

Losses: Scott Sorensen (Sharks), Dave Taylor (released by Toronto), Jeff Lima, Adam Clydsdale (retired), Kurt Baptiste (Leigh Centurions), Lachlan Croker (Sea Eagles), Clay Priest (Bulldogs), Brent Naden (Knights), Eddie Aiono (Wentworthville), Erin Clark (released)

Best team: 1. Jack Wighton, 2. Jordan Rapana, 3. Jarrod Croker, 4. Joey Leilua, 5. Nick Cotric, 6. Blake Austin, 7. Aidan Sezer, 8. Junior Paulo, 9. Siliva Havili, 10. Shannon Boyd, 11. Josh Papalii, 12. Elliott Whitehead, 13. Sia Soliola, Bench: 14. Craig Garvey, 15. Joseph Tapine, 16. Luke Bateman, 17. Charlie Gubb

Predicted finish: 13th

Betting: $21