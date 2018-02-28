Juventus v Atalanta snowed-off game rescheduled for March 14

News

Milan (AFP) - Champions Juventus' Serie A game against Atalanta which was postponed on Sunday because of heavy snow in Turin will now be played on Wednesday March 14 at 1700GMT, the Lega Serie A announced on Tuesday.

The game was called off after up to five centimetres of snow covered the pitch of the Allianz Stadium an hour before kick-off.

Juventus, now with a game in hand, are four points behind leaders Napoli who thrashed Cagliari 5-0 on Monday in Sardinia.

Six-time defending Serie A champions Juventus play the Italian Cup semi-final, second leg against Atalanta on Wednesday and then travel to Rome to play Lazio at the weekend in the league.

They also have a Champions League last-16 return leg against Tottenham at Wembley Stadium on March 7, having drawn the first leg at home 2-2.

