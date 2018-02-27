Hingano finds new NRL home after Warriors release

News

The Kiwi club quietly announced his release amid the re-signing of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck on Tuesday.

7 News reporters Josh Massoud and Chris Garry say Hingano has found a home in the Australian capital for the next two years:


The 20-year-old made his NRL debut late in the 2016 season and played 13 matches for the Warriors last year.

Canberra halves Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer are out of contract at the end of the 2018 season, while former player has Sam Williams returned to the club on a two-year deal after spending 2017 in the Super League.

Ata Hingano. Pic: Getty

However, the Raiders are without influential England hooker Josh Hodgson for most of the year after he suffered a knee injury at the Rugby League World Cup.

Siliva Havili was signed from the Dragons as a potential replacement, but as Garry notes, Canberra coach Ricky Stuart could move Sezer to the No.9 jumper and let Williams -- who has played 70 NRL games -- and Hingano battle it out to partner Austin.

