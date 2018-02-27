Tributes flow in for rugby league great Steve Folkes

Tributes for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes have flooded social media, after he was found dead from a suspected heart attack.

Folkes, who also played in four Canterbury premiership-winning sides during the 1980s, coached the Bulldogs between 1998 and 2008 and took them to their last title in 2004.

He was 59.

"Steve played such a major part in the history of the Bulldogs, both as a player and coach, and was without doubt one of the giants of the club," chief executive Andrew Hill said.

As a player, Folkes was regarded as a hard-training back-rower who appeared in six grand finals for the Bulldogs, including their 1980, 1984, 1985 and 1988 successes.

He regularly topped the tackle count in his playing days and was part of coach Ted Glossop's 1980 'Entertainers' side that brought the club their first Premiership in 38 years.

He was also an integral part of Warren Ryan's 'Dogs of War' from 1984 to 1987.

He also played five Tests for Australia and nine State of Origins for NSW between 1986 and 1988 to go with his 245 games for the Bulldogs.

He moved into Canterbury's coaching ranks, taking the side to the 1998 NRL grand final in his first season in charge before claiming the title six years later.

During his 11 seasons at the helm he coached players like Johnathan Thurston, Steve Price, Hazem El Masri, Andrew Ryan and Sonny Bill Williams.

He also formed part of one of the Bulldogs' most famous families, marrying the late daughter of Peter 'Bullfrog' Moore, Karen.

Most recently, he coached the Australian women's side between 2014 and 2016, and was set to coach the Moss Vale Dragons in Group Six country rugby league this year.

"Steve symbolised everything that the Bulldogs stand for and was respected throughout the game for his toughness and determination," Hill said.

"He never took a backward step and was loved by the fans for his courage and commitment to the club.

"His legacy as a Bulldog and what he did for the club will never be forgotten and our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Tributes immediately poured onto social media as the devastating news spread, with ex-Bulldogs players Willie Mason and Reni Maitua leading the charge.

Shattered to hear my old coach Steve Folkes has passed away this morning!! Was a big part of my career! Prayers go out to the family and friends 🙏🏽RIP mate — Willie Mason WMM 💯🇦🇺🇹🇴 (@mase21) February 27, 2018

Absolutely shattered 😔 Rest In Peace my mate. pic.twitter.com/fTjwHnRE8L — ᏒᎬᏁᎥ mᎪᎥтuᎪ (@renimaitua) February 27, 2018

Rest easy folksey. Thoughts are with the family. 2004 what a season ❤️ — Sonny Bill Williams (@SonnyBWilliams) February 27, 2018

Very sad news on the passing of Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes one of the real old school tough… https://t.co/WiklfiU1UE — Wendell Sailor (@RealBigDell) February 27, 2018

RIP Folksey 💙 such an honour to be coached by you 💕 thoughts are with your friends and family https://t.co/pdLptzuLvl — Kezie Apps (@KezieApps) February 27, 2018

Not a good day for rugby league with news of sudden death of @NRL_Bulldogs great Steve Folkes. Rest in Peace Folkesy.@Kangaroos @NSWRL — Andrew Voss (@AndrewVossy) February 27, 2018

Shocked to hear the news that Steve Folkes has passed away. It was a pleasure to work with him when he was the the @WestsTigers he was a honest, hardworking bloke who everyone respected. — Chris Lawrence (@chrislawrence04) February 27, 2018

Shocked to hear the passing of League legend Steve Folkes. An absolute champion to work with when I was at the @WestsTigers and he was our trainer. Such a humble and hard working bloke! #RIPFolksey — Lote Tuqiri (@LoteTuqiri) February 27, 2018

Sad and shocked to hear that Steve Folkes had passed away. A true gentlemen who I had the honour of working alongside at @WestsTigers Thoughts and prayers go out to his family 💔 — Keith Galloway (@kgalloway85) February 27, 2018

Very sad news hearing of the passing of one of rugby leagues real good guys Steve Folkes. Great player, even better bloke. — Mark Geyer (@markMGgeyer) February 27, 2018

Very sad news, the passing of Steve Folkes - multiple premiership winning player and coached 2004 @NRL_Bulldogs p’ship team - our thoughts with family @7NewsSydney — Jim Wilson (@JimWilsonTV) February 27, 2018

Absolutely terrible news - Canterbury Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes has died from a heart attack, aged 59. — Alz Tee (@Alz_Toutounji) February 27, 2018

RIP Steve Folkes. Another big loss to the club @NRL_Bulldogs — Jess (@jreid88) February 27, 2018

CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Playing Career

245 NRL games

Five Tests for Australia

Nine State of Origin appearances for NSW

Premiership victories: 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988

Coaching Career

288 NRL games

56% win record

Dally M Coach of the Year 2004

NRL Premiership 2004