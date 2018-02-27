Tributes flow in for rugby league great Steve Folkes

News

AAP /

Tributes for Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs legend Steve Folkes have flooded social media, after he was found dead from a suspected heart attack.

Folkes, who also played in four Canterbury premiership-winning sides during the 1980s, coached the Bulldogs between 1998 and 2008 and took them to their last title in 2004.

He was 59.

"Steve played such a major part in the history of the Bulldogs, both as a player and coach, and was without doubt one of the giants of the club," chief executive Andrew Hill said.

As a player, Folkes was regarded as a hard-training back-rower who appeared in six grand finals for the Bulldogs, including their 1980, 1984, 1985 and 1988 successes.

He regularly topped the tackle count in his playing days and was part of coach Ted Glossop's 1980 'Entertainers' side that brought the club their first Premiership in 38 years.

Folkes won Dally M coach of the year in 2004. Pic: Getty

He was also an integral part of Warren Ryan's 'Dogs of War' from 1984 to 1987.

He also played five Tests for Australia and nine State of Origins for NSW between 1986 and 1988 to go with his 245 games for the Bulldogs.

He moved into Canterbury's coaching ranks, taking the side to the 1998 NRL grand final in his first season in charge before claiming the title six years later.

During his 11 seasons at the helm he coached players like Johnathan Thurston, Steve Price, Hazem El Masri, Andrew Ryan and Sonny Bill Williams.

Folkes celebrates the 2004 premiership with fans. Pic: Getty

He also formed part of one of the Bulldogs' most famous families, marrying the late daughter of Peter 'Bullfrog' Moore, Karen.

Most recently, he coached the Australian women's side between 2014 and 2016, and was set to coach the Moss Vale Dragons in Group Six country rugby league this year.

"Steve symbolised everything that the Bulldogs stand for and was respected throughout the game for his toughness and determination," Hill said.

"He never took a backward step and was loved by the fans for his courage and commitment to the club.

"His legacy as a Bulldog and what he did for the club will never be forgotten and our hearts go out to his family and friends at this difficult time."

Tributes immediately poured onto social media as the devastating news spread, with ex-Bulldogs players Willie Mason and Reni Maitua leading the charge.






























CAREER HIGHLIGHTS

Playing Career
245 NRL games
Five Tests for Australia
Nine State of Origin appearances for NSW
Premiership victories: 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988

Coaching Career
288 NRL games
56% win record
Dally M Coach of the Year 2004
NRL Premiership 2004

