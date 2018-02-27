News

Tuivasa-Sheck signs new four-year deal

AAP /

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has signed a new four-year deal with the NRL club.

Speculation had swirled around the fullback, who was off-contract at the end of 2018, with reports linking him to a move to rugby union or rival NRL clubs Wests Tigers and South Sydney.

The deal was announced by Warriors chief executive Cameron George at the club's season launch in Auckland on Tuesday night and will keep Tuivasa-Sheck at Mt Smart Stadium until the end of 2022.

"As one of the game's most exceptional athletes, Roger understandably attracted lots of interest, so we couldn't be more delighted to have him onboard for another four years," George said.

"Still only 24, he embodies all the qualities we want to see in our players."

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Pic: Getty

Tuivasa-Sheck joined the Warriors in 2016 from the Sydney Roosters, with whom he won a premiership.

His first campaign in Auckland was limited to seven appearances after a season-ending knee injury before he returned to feature in all but one game in 2017.

He said he was glad to have his future sorted out before the start of the new season, when the Warriors will be looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

"We've had some challenging times but all of us are working really hard to turn things around this season and in the years ahead," he said.

"Wanting to be part of that with everyone at the club was a huge factor in my decision to stay."

A 16-Test Kiwi, Tuivasa-Sheck was named the Warriors' NRL Player of the Year last year and also the NZ Rugby League's Player of the Year after the 2017 World Cup.

He has scored 11 tries in 30 appearances for the Warriors, and has a career tally of 39 tries in 114 first-grade games.

