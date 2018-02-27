News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Nuuausala returns to bolster Roosters bench

Scott Bailey
AAP /

Frank-Paul Nuuausala will return to the Sydney Roosters this season after the club confirmed his signature on a one-year deal.

0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0316_1800_qld_broncos
1:22

Broncos under pressure against the Cowboys
0316_1800_syd_NRL
1:49

Sharks asked to explain why Dugan wasn't given a concussion test
0315_1600_nat_bullying
0:33

Moses and Mannah tackle bullying
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
 

Nuuausala, who played 153 games for the Roosters between 2007 and 2014, was released by English Super League club Wigan last week citing homesickness.

The former Kiwi Test prop was spotted in the Roosters' family seating at Saturday's NRL trial match against Manly, and the club announced his signing on Tuesday morning.

"I'm very happy to be back at the Roosters. The club is my home and everyone at the Roosters is like my family," Nuuausala said.

"I'm looking forward to seeing all the old faces and meeting everyone new at the club, and then getting straight into training, and doing my best for the team here."

Nuuausala, who was part of the Roosters' premiership-winning team in 2013, toured Australia with Wigan earlier this month as part of the historic Super League visit.

However, the 31-year-old opted to stay behind, in a bid to make a return to the NRL after last playing for Canberra in 2016.

He will start training with the Roosters immediately and will add strength to Trent Robinson's bench, which could also possibly include Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Zane Tetevano.

"It's great to welcome Frank-Paul Nuuausala back home to the Roosters," Robinson said.

"Frank's a good man and an experienced campaigner who still has a lot of good footy in him.

"He adds depth to our forwards and we're all pleased to see him back in Roosters colours."

Back To Top