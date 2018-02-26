News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Cronk's 'scary' similarities between Storm and Roosters

Matt Encarnacion
AAP /

The similarities are scary.

0321_1800_SYD-GI
1:37

Inglis speaks out after racist spray
0320_1800_SYD-Benji
1:44

Benji Marshall's fairytale start to 2018
0320_1800_SYD-GI
1:35

Police narrow down suspects after Inglis racist slur
0319_1800_SYD-Mal
1:40

Meninga wants fan who abused Inglis banned for life
0319_0600_nat_barret
0:28

Manly's incredible defence against the Eels
0317_1800_syd_roosters
1:33

Cooper Cronk and James Tedesco score first tries for the Roosters
0316_1800_qld_broncos
1:22

Broncos under pressure against the Cowboys
0316_1800_syd_NRL
1:49

Sharks asked to explain why Dugan wasn't given a concussion test
0315_1600_nat_bullying
0:33

Moses and Mannah tackle bullying
0320_1130_nat_NRL
0:34

Sharks desperate for first win of season
0320_0500_nat_NRL
0:31

Calls for life ban after fan allegedly abused Inglis
Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
1:03

Premier, sponsors take aim at Broncos over Lodge saga
 

So says star Sydney Roosters signing Cooper Cronk, who also admits to being taken aback by the ease of his transition from Melbourne to the harbour city.

Cronk's move to the Roosters is one of the major storylines ahead of the NRL season after opting to continue his career elsewhere instead of retiring following 14 years at the Storm.

And ahead of next week's season-opener against the Wests Tigers, Cronk likened his new club to a Storm franchise that have won two of the past six premierships.

"I've had that question a lot and the one thing that I keep coming back to is that there's not a lot (of difference). The similarities are quite scary actually," Cronk said on Monday.

"In terms of the professional performance staff, they're really good at their job. They get the boys training hard and physically ready for the year.

"The coaching staff put a lot of time into the players, a lot of care and consideration to the playing group to obviously improve their skillset.

"And then the playing group works tremendously hard to be the best they possibly can be."

The 34-year-old Cronk was also quick to point out the recent success of both clubs, who have missed just one finals series between them in the past five years.

The only season Cronk failed to appear in the post-season was when Melbourne were infamously barred from earning premiership points due to the salary cap scandal in 2010.

"There's a reason why Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters have been in the top bunch consistently for a period of time," Cronk said.

"(It's) because of their work ethic and their ability to execute and analyse the things they haven't done well, but maintain the things they have done well."

The former Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin halfback initially feared more of a teething period on and off the field following his move from the anonymity of Melbourne.

But after getting married to Fox Sports presenter Tara Rushton and with a child on the way, Cronk said his lifestyle had never been more enjoyable.

"That's because personally there's a few things that made the move really enjoyable and professionally, honestly I thought I would've faced a few more challenges," he said.

"But as I stand here today, the transition's been absolutely seamless. It's been really enjoyable and I think both personally and professionally it's really complimented one another."

Back To Top