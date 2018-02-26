Lazio calm talk of Milinkovic-Savic exit

Rome (AFP) - Lazio director Igli Tare said on Sunday the Serie A club were not interested in selling Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, having turned down a 70 million euro ($86 million) bid last summer.

Lazio director calms talk of Milinkovic-Savic exit

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest of top European clubs including Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain.

"Over the summer we received, and refused, an offer worth 70 million euros for Milinkovic-Savic," Tare told Mediaset Premium.

Milinkovic-Savic arrived in Rome from Belgian club Genk in 2015 and has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, including a double in Sunday's 3-0 win at Sassuolo that helped Lazio move up to third in Serie A.

"Milinkovic's goal in the second half ended the game," said coach Simone Ingazhi.

"He's a player of great quality and quantity.

"He is still very young and has a lot of desire to improve himself. I think he has a truly rosy future ahead of him."

Ingazhi said they were hoping to keep the Serb as they push for two trophies and Champions League football next season.

"The market is the market but you have to keep the best players," continued Ingazhi.

"The last year we had lost important players, but the club did well to replace them.

"We hope to keep as many players as possible, because to open up a new era you have to keep certain players."

Lazio have a busy 10 days ahead of them. On Wednesday they host AC Milan in the Italian Cup semi-final, before meeting champions Juventus in the league and then Dinamo Kiev in the Europa League round of 16.

Tare added: "We want to make Lazio a point of arrival for players rather than a stepping stone to bigger clubs.

"The team was built to achieve certain objectives and from now until the end of the season, there will be no more transfer market distractions.

"We want to win the Italian Cup, Europa League and qualify for the Champions League. We will fight on all fronts but the principal target must be a top four finish in Serie A to reach the Champions League."