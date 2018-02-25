Jake Trbojevic adds to Manly's NRL spark

Jake Trbojevic beckons as an added ball-playing option for Manly in the NRL as they continue to usher in five-eighth Lachlan Croker.

Jake Trbojevic has become one of Manly's key players under Trent Barrett.

Trbojevic is on track to face Newcastle in round one after his World Cup-ending pectoral injury.

He made a successful return for the Sea Eagles in their two-point trial loss to the Sydney Roosters on Saturday night.

The Manly lock eventually succumbed to a cut above his eye which required stitches, but until then was easily one of the Sea Eagles' best in attack.

Croker and Daly Cherry-Evans combined well in their first game together, but Trbojevic set up one try and had his hands on everything as Manly skipped out to a 16-0 lead after eight minutes.

"He's got good ball skills, Jake," coach Trent Barrett said.

"He's probably underrated in that area. We all know he's good defensively but he has got lovely hands.

"A lot of our middles can pass the ball. Our attack will evolve over the course of the season."

Trbojevic was regarded as a dangerous ball player during his time in the Manly under-20s and is now starting to become recognised for his attacking prowess at both NRL and representative levels.

His combination with brother Tom blossomed last season, and his ability to provide an inside ball has given the Sea Eagles a point of difference through the middle in the past two years.

While he didn't believe there was more of an onus on him as Manly's new-look attack develops with Croker at No.6, he was happy to put his hand up to do more attacking work.

"I think Lachy did a great job tonight, he's done a great job all pre-season," Trbojevic said.

"I'm just keep doing my best. If they want me to do that, I'll do that.

"It's always a good thing to have in your game, something you can always keep working on.

"A few things came off (against the Roosters) which was good."

The Sea Eagles received good news in the form of Jorge Taufua's return from a right-knee reconstruction which ended his season last June.

In his first game in almost nine months, the 26-year-old winger appeared to at times be limping but Barrett said he had got through unscathed.

"He's OK, he's just nervous," Barrett said.

"He's come off a knee reconstruction and he's a worry wart, Jorge.

"But he got a lot of confidence out of getting through the game."