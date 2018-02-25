News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

AFP /

Barcelona (AFP) - Philippe Coutinho scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on Saturday in their game against Girona at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million euros) last month, cut inside in the 66th minute before bending a magnificent shot into the far corner from the edge of the box to put Barca 5-1 ahead.

It was Coutinho's second goal for the club after getting off the mark in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia earlier this month.

Back To Top