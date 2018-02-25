Barcelona (AFP) - Philippe Coutinho scored his first La Liga goal for Barcelona on Saturday in their game against Girona at the Camp Nou.

Coutinho scores first Barcelona league goal

The 25-year-old Brazilian, who joined from Liverpool for 160 million euros ($192 million euros) last month, cut inside in the 66th minute before bending a magnificent shot into the far corner from the edge of the box to put Barca 5-1 ahead.

It was Coutinho's second goal for the club after getting off the mark in the Copa del Rey win over Valencia earlier this month.