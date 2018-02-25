Cartwright still finding feet: Brennan

New Gold Coast coach Garth Brennan admits Bryce Cartwright is still finding his feet at lock after the star recruit toiled away in the Titans' 20-14 NRL trial loss to the Warriors at Sunshine Coast Stadium.

The former Penrith star was given 70 minutes in the No.13 jersey on Saturday but Brennan concedes Cartwright needs more time to adjust to the role barely a fortnight before their season starts.

Gold Coast open their 2018 campaign at home against Canberra on March 11.

"He is (finding his feet), especially playing in the middle," Brennan said.

"He hasn't played 13 for a long period of time, he has mainly been on an edge.

"It's alright attack-wise to play in the middle but it comes with defensive loads as well."

Cartwright arrived on the Gold Coast just three weeks ago.

The towering forward made the shock move to the Titans on a four-year deal after being released from the final four years of his Panthers contract.

Brennan said Cartwright had plenty to work on before their season opener.

"I thought he worked hard but there are some areas he certainly needs to work on," he said.

"But I thought he did some good things.

"And it was a big ask to play 70 minutes in the middle like he did."

Brennan still expected Cartwright to further bolster a Titans pack that will welcome back Jai Arrow (ribs) and Kevin Proctor (throat) against Canberra.

Brennan also hopes to keep using regular prop Ryan James in the back row after he emerged as an edge threat against the Warriors.

"It is working but we just need to get him some more clean ball," Brennan said of James.

"That is why I have been determined to persist with him on that edge.

"If we have him on one side and KP (Proctor) on the right, you have some real strike on your edge."

The Titans will sweat on scans for utility back Brendan Elliot, who injured his ankle in the seventh minute on Saturday.