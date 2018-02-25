Arthur's warning to Eels' latest NRL star

Parramatta coach Brad Arthur has wasted no time in raising the bar for star fullback Bevan French in the Eels' quest for NRL premiership success this season.

French was one of the Eels' best in their 26-6 pre-season win over Newcastle on Saturday, scoring two tries and setting up a third in an electric performance.

But Arthur was quick to remind the 22-year-old of his one blemish - when he failed to prevent Shaun Kenny-Dowall from scoring in a race to the corner.

"He was good, he was sharp," Arthur said of French's performance.

"(But) probably where we're at now as a footy team, I expected a bit more on him from that first try. I thought defensively we defended that OK, they came up with a really good play.

"But we expect Bevan to shut that down."

It was one of few faults in an otherwise perfect preparation for the Eels' ahead of their season-opener against Penrith on March 11.

Asked whether he expected his team to be so clinical this early, Arthur said: "Probably not.

"But I was really impressed when we made changes to positions. We had a few blokes at the back end of the second half moved all over the place.

"We didn't look any different to what we looked in the first 10 minutes of the game, so that was pleasing for me that we've built a squad and we've got a lot of depth there.

"Everyone knows what works for us and what we needed to do."

Prodigal son Jarryd Hayne turned in a solid outing in his anticipated return to the club, rebounding from a quiet first half at right centre with a try assist in his 20 minutes at fullback.

The former NFL player set up French's second try just before bowing out on the hour mark.

"He was good, he was solid. Got some good touches, but that's all we need him to do. We just need him to do his job and he done his job," Arthur said.

"I said to him before the game, we feel honoured that we've got him back. He should feel honoured to be back. I love seeing him play his first game in a blue-and-gold jersey."