Bulldogs' NRL pups stun Panthers in trial

Penrith have some soul searching in front of them after being humbled 24-10 by a second-string Canterbury in their NRL trial on Saturday.

Despite running out a virtually full-strength side, the Panthers were upset by what was essentially the Bulldogs' NSW Cup team at Belmore Sports Ground.

With the Bulldogs missing all of their big name recruits including Kieran Foran and Aaron Woods, the Panthers' new halves pairing of Nathan Cleary and James Maloney failed to fire as their side committed a litany of basic errors.

The Panthers began positively enough with Cleary sending a rampaging Reagan Campbell-Gillard over, however, it was almost one-way traffic for the rest of the game.

Centre Lachlan Lewis sent Rhyse Martin over for a try before winger Tom Carr crossed, despite the suggestion of a forward pass in the lead up, to give the home side a 10-6 lead at the break.

A string of penalties gave the Dogs field position and they converted it into points when Nu Brown crashed over from dummy half for his first four-pointer for his new club.

When the Panthers turned over the ball cheaply, winger Josh Bergami latched onto a Kerrod Holland grubber to put the result beyond doubt, before grabbing his second try six minutes later.

Winger Christian Crichton scored a consolation try for the Panthers but the result leaves coach Anthony Griffin with plenty of work to do just two weeks before the season proper.