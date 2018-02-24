What do you give the man who has everything?

Smith receives one last honour for 2017 season

In the case of Cameron Smith, it's the Harry Sunderland Medal.

Smith was so good in 2017 that he is still collecting awards in 2018, receiving the medal as last year's best Kangaroos player at a special ceremony after his testimonial at Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

The evergreen hooker completed his remarkable 2017 collection after Melbourne's 16-14 NRL trial loss to North Queensland inspired by the other man honoured at the testimonial, good mate and Cowboys playmaker Johnathan Thurston.

Smith couldn't do much wrong in 2017, claiming yet another State of Origin series with Queensland, the NRL premiership with Melbourne, the Rugby League World Cup for Australia and seemingly every individual honour along the way.

But the signs were ominous that fortune wasn't going to smile on Smith for once on Friday night in the 2017 grand final rematch.

Apart from the torrential rain, Smith also experienced something that many thought they would never witness - the Queensland and Test skipper being booed at the Maroons' spiritual home Suncorp Stadium.

Smith copped it from the 20,000-plus pro-Cowboys crowd as he lined up a second-half conversion - much to his surprise.

Smith raised his eyebrows at first as he took time out from his attempt to get his head around the booing before breaking out into an ironic smile.

"I didn't think they were in my corner too much when I was taking that kick at goal, the whole stadium was booing me," Smith laughed.

"But the crowd favourites were the Cowboys, they were the Queensland team so that is fair enough.

"But to have 20,000 come out in those conditions was pretty special - JT and I are pretty honoured to be able to play in such a wonderful stadium in front a big crowd like that."

Thurston stole the limelight when he inspired three-try hero Kyle Feldt's matchwinner with 18 seconds left with a clever banana kick.

But Smith once again ended up as the man with the silverware, honoured at the post-match ceremony with the Harry Sunderland Medal.

Smith was more concerned about the man standing next to him - childhood friend Thurston - than the medal after the special match.

"This is where we grew up playing footy, we shared some great memories at this ground," Smith said.

"It was nice to be on the field together for the last time in front of a great crowd."