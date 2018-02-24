Saints keep marching on in Super League

St Helens continued their perfect start to the Super League season with a 26-12 win at Huddersfield as Jermaine McGillvary was kept quiet on his first appearance since the World Cup final.

Saints opened their campaign with back-to-back victories over Castleford and Catalans Dragons and the two-week break for the World Club Challenge did little to halt their early momentum.

Huddersfield more than matched Saints in the first half but went into the break 14-6 behind after conceding soft tries to Jon Wilkin and James Roby either side of Danny Brough's effort.

Zeb Taia and Mark Percival crossed after the restart and St Helens cruised to a third-straight success despite Oliver Roberts' powerful finish.

McGillvary had an outstanding World Cup but sat out the first two rounds with a niggling knee injury and he struggled to make an impact as Huddersfield suffered their second defeat of the year.

Warrington centre Ryan Atkins scored his 174th Super League try to help Warrington inflict a first defeat of the season on Wigan.

Atkins' 55th-minute touchdown took him ahead of former Great Britain five-eighth Leon Pryce into fifth place in the list of Super League's all-time tryscorers and clinched a thoroughly deserved 16-10 victory.

Salford picked up their first points of the season with a comfortable 36-12 win over Hull KR at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Fullback Gareth O'Brien, the man whose drop goal condemned Hull KR to relegation in 2016, was again a central figure for Salford, scoring 16 points and also providing two assists as the Red Devils recorded their biggest Super League win over Rovers.

It was an unhappy return for Hull KR coach Tim Sheens who spent two years at Salford alongside current Salford coach Ian Watson.