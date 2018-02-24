What Johnathan Thurston wants, Johnathan Thurston usually gets on the football field.

Thurston reveals new plan for Morgan partnership

But the dominant North Queensland co-captain says he has no problem with halves partner Michael Morgan starting to call the shots for the Cowboys in his NRL swansong season.

Thurston played alongside halves partner Morgan for the first time since returning from an eight-month shoulder injury lay-off, sparking the Cowboys' 16-14 NRL trial win over Melbourne at a soaked Suncorp Stadium on Friday night.

The 2017 grand final rematch was also a testimonial for Cowboys playmaker Thurston -- ahead of his 17th and final NRL season -- and good friend, evergreen Melbourne skipper Cameron Smith.

Thurston said he noticed straight away how much Morgan's on-field presence had changed since the last time they had combined.

Morgan was forced to step up in Thurston's absence after the co-captain broke down in June, guiding an injury-ravaged Cowboys to an unlikely grand final appearance.

"Yeah he is obviously a lot more vocal out there, calling shots out there too," Thurston said.

"It's nice to see his development over the last 12 months. Now he is not afraid to call the shots, which is part of him growing.

"He's obviously the future of our club so I am going to enjoy the next few months with him."

Morgan wasn't afraid to take charge in his first game of the year and only Thurston's second since returning from shoulder surgery.

He demanded the ball with the Cowboys on the attack before delivering a pinpoint cross-field kick for three-try winger Kyle Feldt to snatch one-handed and score, giving North Queensland an 8-4 halftime lead.

Asked if he minded Morgan calling the shots, Thurston said: "Not at all.

"We encourage our players (to back themselves).

"If they see something, they get their hands on the ball -- and he (Morgan) is not afraid to do that."

Cowboys coach Paul Green could not wait for Thurston and Morgan to click after showing flashes of brilliance in the Brisbane wet.

"There were glimpses of it so hopefully it gets better as the season progresses," Green said.

Thurston had no complaints with his troublesome shoulder after getting "trampled" in defence on Friday night.

"The confidence to be able to take a (shoulder) hit is now sky high - it pulled up fine," he said.

Cowboys fullback Lachlan Coote (hamstring) is expected to be fit for round one after lasting just 12 minutes against Melbourne while centre Kane Linnett (pectoral) is sweating on scans.