Souths expect Reynolds for round one

South Sydney are bullish about halfback Adam Reynolds' chances to be right for round one despite not getting any game time in the NRL pre-season.

South Sydney expect Adam Reynolds to be back for round one of the new NRL season.

Reynolds stayed in Sydney to continue rehabilitation work on his injured ankle, while the team travelled to Mudgee in central western NSW for Saturday's Charity Shield match against St George Illawarra.

Coach Anthony Seibold said his No.7 was tracking to take on the Warriors in Perth in just over a fortnight however they had youngster Adam Douehi waiting in the wings should he not pull up in time.

Douehi, a standout for Lebanon during the World Cup, has been earmarked by Seibold to play plenty of minutes this year.

"Adam Reynolds should be right for round one," Seibold said.

"He's back in Sydney and he ran really strongly this morning, from all reports from our performance staff.

"We don't have any concerns around Reyno but we do have a good young kid called Adam Doueihi who played for Lebanon in the World Cup.

"He's had a particularly good pre-season and he'll play tomorrow night in the No.7 jersey. We're really confident what he can bring to the group."

Reynolds was placed in a moon boot after suffering a muscle injury in his heel and began running over the past week.

Douehi had emerged last year through the Rabbitohs' under-20s but is expected to take a big step forward in 2018.

He is labouring behind Reynolds and Cody Walker for a halves spot, while Damien Cook or Robbie Farah are expected to fill the bench utility role, yet Seibold suggested he would play plenty of first-grade.

"Sam (Burgess) and a couple of the senior players were texting me during the World Cup saying, 'we've got a player here'. He was playing out of position at left centre," Seibold said.

"Adam came back with a real confidence. Physically, he's got some work to do.

"But he's working hard to improve those deficiencies in his game. We see Adam as someone that will play first-grade this year."