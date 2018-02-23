News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

No Bennett succession plan: Broncos CEO

Laine Clark
AAP /

Talk of a Wayne Bennett succession plan is news to Brisbane CEO Paul White.

The Broncos boss has laughed off speculation the NRL heavyweights are planning life after Bennett after a report they had approached North Queensland mentor Paul Green.

Bennett's Broncos deal expires at the end of 2019 and a long-time Brisbane third-party representative reportedly had sounded out the off-contract Green about filling the master coach's shoes.

But White believed it was premature to talk about re-signing the 68-year-old Bennett, saying the seven-time premiership coach would know when the time was right.

"He has two more years to run - it's a bit premature," White said.

"I speak to Wayne every day.

"You have to understand I have known Wayne since I was 18-years-old (and) he will know when the time is right, and the time is not right yet.

"We are on the verge of a new season, he is ready to go and I am 100 per cent behind him."

Asked about the succession plan report, White said: "Was I quoted in that story? - no.

"Wayne Bennett is our coach, full stop.

"If you want an explanation mark to that sentence, there are six premierships out there and he has delivered all of them - I would say that is a fair CV.

"There is no talk from me (about a succession plan).

"I work side by side with him. He is a our coach, full stop."

Back To Top