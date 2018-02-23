No Bennett succession plan: Broncos CEO

Talk of a Wayne Bennett succession plan is news to Brisbane CEO Paul White.

The Broncos boss has laughed off speculation the NRL heavyweights are planning life after Bennett after a report they had approached North Queensland mentor Paul Green.

Bennett's Broncos deal expires at the end of 2019 and a long-time Brisbane third-party representative reportedly had sounded out the off-contract Green about filling the master coach's shoes.

But White believed it was premature to talk about re-signing the 68-year-old Bennett, saying the seven-time premiership coach would know when the time was right.

"He has two more years to run - it's a bit premature," White said.

"I speak to Wayne every day.

"You have to understand I have known Wayne since I was 18-years-old (and) he will know when the time is right, and the time is not right yet.

"We are on the verge of a new season, he is ready to go and I am 100 per cent behind him."

Asked about the succession plan report, White said: "Was I quoted in that story? - no.

"Wayne Bennett is our coach, full stop.

"If you want an explanation mark to that sentence, there are six premierships out there and he has delivered all of them - I would say that is a fair CV.

"There is no talk from me (about a succession plan).

"I work side by side with him. He is a our coach, full stop."