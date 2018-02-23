News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Storm continue NRL streak against Cowboys
Smith hits out at refs as Storm win GF rematch

Muntari signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

AFP /

Madrid (AFP) - Veteran Ghana midfielder Sulley Muntari was Thursday handed the chance to ride to the rescue of relegation-haunted Spanish club Deportivo La Coruna when he penned a deal until the end of the season.

Muntari signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

Muntari signs on for Deportivo rescue mission

The 33-year-old former AC Milan and Inter Milan star, a free agent, had been training with Deportivo and did enough to convince coach Clarence Seedorf to offer him a temporary contract.

"Muntari, who has been training with the team since February 9, signed with Deportivo until the end of the season," said a club statement.

Released by Pescara in Italy last year, Muntari made his name with Inter Milan (2008-2011) and then AC Milan (2012-2015) where he also played for Seedorf when the Dutchman was in charge of the Serie A giants.

Deportivo La Coruna are second from bottom of La Liga, three points from safety and have won just once in their last 14 league games.

Back To Top