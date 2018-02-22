Thurston renews 25-year Smith rivalry

Twenty-five years after they first locked eyes on a football field, Johnathan Thurston will again stare down Cameron Smith in Friday night's blockbuster NRL trial at Suncorp Stadium.

Johnathan Thurston will stare down Cam Smith 25 years after they first met in Friday's NRL trial.

And just like those early days in Brisbane junior footy, Thurston will have redemption on his mind.

The 2017 NRL grand final re-match will double as a testimonial for the North Queensland co-captain and Melbourne skipper Smith, toasting their glittering careers

Despite the occasion, Thurston admits he will enjoy a victory over Smith after last year's NRL grand final thrashing from the Storm.

In fact, Thurston has tried to savour a rare victory over Smith since they first tangled as 10 year olds.

As kids, Thurston's Souths Sunnybank team came off second best to Smith's "much bigger" Logan Brothers outfit more often than not.

It may technically be a trial but Thurston - 35 in April - admitted the old competitive juices were flowing again for what is expected to be a packed Suncorp Stadium.

"I would certainly like to get one over him, I don't get too many over him," Thurston laughed.

"Hopefully I can get the job done tomorrow night.

"But it's very humbling that the NRL and the two clubs have afforded us this opportunity.

"I have obviously played a lot of football alongside Cameron, we've known each other since we were kids so this is quite special."

Little did the pair know they were about to embark on careers expected to secure future Immortal status.

"He was very smart, played in the halves-hooker role - you always had to watch him," Thurston said of a young Smith.

"When we came together in the junior rep teams we got to know each other a bit better. It was probably in our late teens that our friendship kicked off."

But their days together on the field are numbered.

Thurston announced his representative retirement last year and looks set to draw the curtain altogether after North Queensland's 2018 campaign - his 17th NRL season.

He returned from an eight month shoulder injury in last week's trial loss to Wests Tigers in Cairns after overcoming a stomach bug.

Thurston described the match as nerve-wracking but is now confident his shoulder will hold up for what looks to be his last hurrah.

"It's very tough coming back from a shoulder injury where I pretty much blew my shoulder out," he said.

"I think I missed my first four tackles I was that tentative but now I am a lot more comfortable."