Seibold banking on same Rabbitohs to bring success

There is little information out there about rookie South Sydney coach Anthony Seibold, but this is much we do know: He is definitely not insane.

So, despite having nearly the same same team that missed the finals for a second consecutive NRL season last year, Seibold is promising Rabbitohs fans will see differences in 2018.

Most notably more boldness in attack, with less structure.

"When the roster stays the same and you finish 12th two years in a row, you need to make some changes," Seibold says.

Kangaroos and Queensland State of Origin star Dane Gagai is an exciting addition, while the return of skipper Greg Inglis feels feel like adding another new star after he missed all but one round last season with injury.

However the crux of the squad is still there, with Adam Reynolds and Cody Walker remaining in the halves and a forward pack dominated by the Burgess brothers.

But Seibold, who was promoted from assistant following the sacking of Michael Maguire in September, has shaken things up in a bid to bring the glory back.

Maguire was often criticised for overworking his players, and Seibold made it a priority when taking the clipboard to ensure trust with the roster and the coaches.

"There's a saying that winning starts in the locker room, and I'm a big believer in that," he said.

"And I've said from the start, one of my key triggers as a coach is building positive relationships with both staff and players. It's got to be our priority. The players need to know each other.

"So we've spent a lot of time investing in relationships and that's been worthwhile for us. We're a long way down the ladder and I'm realist in knowing how far we have to climb."

The changes haven't been limited to the inner sanctum.

The former Queensland State of Origin assistant has done some tinkering with a game plan that was in need of change since their breakthrough premiership.

He's overhauled their preparation, vowed more fluidity in attack, and more passing.

"You're right in saying there hasn't been many changes to the roster. So the big changes have been around our preparation. We've prepared very differently to previous pre-seasons," he said.

"We've had a really integrated approach to our preparation, so merging the physical, tactical, technical and behavioural side of things.

"The other big shift for us is less structure and more principle-based attack. What we're trying to do is for our halves to get their hands on the footy a lot more and pass to each other more.

"We still need our forwards to run hard, but we need to add some skills to their game. We've worked on some offloads, some short passes through the forwards.

"But it's a work in progress. The reality of it is we finished 12th so we need change."

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS

Ladder finishes over the past three seasons: 2017 - 12th, 2016 - 12th, 2015 - 7th

Coach: Anthony Seibold

Captain: Greg Inglis

Gains: Jesse Arthars, Dean Britt, Vincent Leuluai, Mark Nicholls (Melbourne), Billy Brittain (Queensland Cup), Dane Gagai, Jacob Gagan (Newcastle), Richard Kennar (Canterbury), Jesse Martin (Manly), Junior Tatola (Wests Tigers)

Losses: Anthony Cherrington (retired), Bryson Goodwin (Super League), Jack Gosiewski (Manly), Aaron Gray (Cronulla), Luke Kelly, Dane Nielsen, David Tyrell (released), Robbie Rochow (Wests Tigers)

Best team: 1. Alex Johnston, 2. Campbell Graham, 3. Greg Inglis, 4. Dane Gagai, 5. Richard Kennar, 6. Cody Walker, 7. Adam Reynolds, 8. Tom Burgess, 9. Robbie Farah, 10. Zane Musgrove, 11. John Sutton, 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Sam Burgess. Bench: 14. Cameron Murray, 15. Kyle Turner, 16. Jason Clark, 17. George Burgess

Predicted finish: 14th

Betting: $17