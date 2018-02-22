Zak Hardaker sacked from UK club for drugs

Former Penrith Panther and England representative Zak Hardaker has been sacked by UK club Castleford Tigers after testing positive to a banned substance.

The Tigers said they had dismissed former Super League Man of Steel Hardaker after he failed a drug test in the weeks leading up to the 2017 grand final.

The substance was reportedly cocaine.

"Castleford Tigers can confirm that Zak Hardaker has been dismissed from his contract with the club," the club said on Thursday AEDT.

The 26-year-old fullback played 11 games including finals for the Panthers in 2016 while on loan from Leeds Rhinos.

His failed test came after a match on September 8 against Leeds.

After UK anti-doping officials in October notified the Tigers of his positive test, Hardaker was immediately suspended and omitted from the their grand final team.

He was also left out of Wayne Bennett's 24-man England squad for the World Cup.

Hardaker apologised at the time to teammates, staff and fans for his "enormous error of judgment" and said he did not take the substance with the intention of enhancing his performance.

"I was given an opportunity by this great club and in what has been one of the most important weeks in its history, I have let everyone at the club down," his statement posted to the club website said.

Castleford said UK Anti-Doping is still to conclude their case.