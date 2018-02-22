Hardaker sacked by Super League club over failed drug test

Zak Hardaker has been sacked by Castleford Tigers, four months after testing positive for a banned substance.

The fullback was a surprise omission from the Tigers' Super League grand final side that lost to Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford in October, with the club citing a "breach of team rules" at the time.

It was later confirmed by the Rugby Football League that Hardaker had returned an adverse finding from a sample taken after a Super 8s match between Castleford and Leeds.

Hardaker, who apologised and denied taking a substance to enhance his performance, was consequently provisionally suspended.

Multiple reports say the substance was cocaine.

His ban meant he missed the Rugby League World Cup late last year, where England were beaten by hosts Australia.

UK Anti-Doping has yet to announce its findings, but Hardaker's contract has been cancelled by the Tigers.

A club statement read: "Castleford Tigers can confirm that Zak Hardaker has been dismissed from his contract with the club.

"Hardaker, was suspended by the club after a failing a drugs test in the weeks leading up to the 2017 Super League Grand Final, and currently awaits the outcome of his case from UK Anti-Doping organisation.

"Castleford Tigers will comment on this matter further when UKAD conclude their case."