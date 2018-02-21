Nuuausala in line for Roosters NRL return

Frank-Paul Nuuausala is in line for a possible Sydney Roosters return, with Wigan agreeing to release the veteran prop just two matches into the Super League season.

The 31-year-old was contracted to the Warriors until the end of 2019 but sought a release for personal reasons.

The move has prompted speculation the former New Zealand international will to return to Sydney and his old NRL club the Roosters.

Nuuausala joined Wigan midway through the 2016 season and, in only his 11th game in England, helped them to win the Super League grand final at Old Trafford.

He went on to make 47 appearances but was dropped for Wigan's round-two game against Hull earlier this month in Wollongong and overlooked for Saturday's friendly against South Sydney.

"Frank and his family have struggled to adapt to life in the UK," Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said.

"His family are currently back in Australia, having decided to stay there following the close-season break, and his situation was becoming increasingly difficult by the day.

"We agreed that it would be best for both parties to allow him to be released from the remainder of his contract with Wigan in order for him to return home.

"Frank had a positive impact on the squad in 2016 when he provided a timely boost towards the end of the year that ultimately ended in grand final glory.

"We thank Frank for his service and wish him and his family well for the future."

Nuuausala, who caused a stir when he publicly slated the famous Wigan pie, said: "I've enjoyed my time at Wigan.

"I don't think I reached my full potential whilst being here but I leave with fond memories of winning the grand final and the World Club Challenge.

"Not many people can say they've played for Wigan and I'm proud to have done so.

"Wigan, as a club, have really accepted me and all of the coaching staff and players have been great with me during my time here."